Watch CBS News
Local News

Cleanup underway after semi rollover on Highway 10, says Colorado State Patrol

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Cleanup underway after semi rollover on Highway 10, says Colorado State Patrol
Cleanup underway after semi rollover on Highway 10, says Colorado State Patrol 00:19

Colorado State Patrol announced the closure of Highway 10 on Sunday after a semi rolled over, causing a fire.

semi-rollover-highway-10.jpg
Rocky Ford Fire Department

They said hazmat is on the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:30 a.m. According to authorities, the semi truck was carrying lithium batteries. CSP reported that there is a fire, and multiple fire agencies have responded to the scene.

The driver was reportedly not injured in the crash.

CSP said that there will be an extended closure on Highway 10 west of Rocky Ford while crews work to clean up the highway and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue