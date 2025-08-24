Cleanup underway after semi rollover on Highway 10, says Colorado State Patrol

Colorado State Patrol announced the closure of Highway 10 on Sunday after a semi rolled over, causing a fire.

Rocky Ford Fire Department

They said hazmat is on the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:30 a.m. According to authorities, the semi truck was carrying lithium batteries. CSP reported that there is a fire, and multiple fire agencies have responded to the scene.

The driver was reportedly not injured in the crash.

CSP said that there will be an extended closure on Highway 10 west of Rocky Ford while crews work to clean up the highway and asked drivers to avoid the area.