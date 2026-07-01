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Semi fire in Colorado turns potato haul into crispy taters, closes C-470 for hours

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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A semi hauling potatoes caught fire on C-470 between Highway 285 and Morrison Road about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday. According to investigators, several passing drivers spotted the flames and smoke and called 911. 

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A semi hauling potatoes caught fire on C-470 between Highway 285 and Morrison Road.  West Metro Fire Rescue

West Metro Fire Rescue said the semi driver escaped the flames unharmed. 

The fire sparked a small grass fire along the shoulder, but firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire before it spread. 

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A semi hauling potatoes ignited in the westbound lanes of C-470 on Tuesday night.  West Metro Fire Rescue

Westbound C-470 was closed for about two hours while crews extinguished the semi fire, grass, and cleared the scene. 

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