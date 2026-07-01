Semi fire in Colorado turns potato haul into crispy taters, closes C-470 for hours

A semi hauling potatoes caught fire on C-470 between Highway 285 and Morrison Road about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday. According to investigators, several passing drivers spotted the flames and smoke and called 911.

A semi hauling potatoes caught fire on C-470 between Highway 285 and Morrison Road. West Metro Fire Rescue

West Metro Fire Rescue said the semi driver escaped the flames unharmed.

The fire sparked a small grass fire along the shoulder, but firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire before it spread.

A semi hauling potatoes ignited in the westbound lanes of C-470 on Tuesday night. West Metro Fire Rescue

Westbound C-470 was closed for about two hours while crews extinguished the semi fire, grass, and cleared the scene.