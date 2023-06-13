Both directions of Interstate 70 back open at Harlan Street after semi crash

Semi crash forces both directions of I-70 shut down at Harlan Street

A truck driver allegedly fell asleep, hitting the barrier and crossing into oncoming traffic on Interstation 70 at Harlan Street early Tuesday morning. That's in the Wheat Ridge area in the western part of the Denver metro area.

No injuries were reported and the interstate was closed in both directions for several hours. It was back open before 7:30 a.m.

Westminster Police Department sent out a tweet just after 5 am Tuesday morning: