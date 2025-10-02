Semi crash at 6th Avenue and I-70 creates traffic delays west of Denver

Semi crash at 6th Avenue and I-70 creates traffic delays west of Denver

Semi crash at 6th Avenue and I-70 creates traffic delays west of Denver

A semi crash at 6th Avenue and I-70 created massive traffic delays west of Denver on Thursday. The crash happened about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, near where I-70 crosses over 6th Avenue in Jefferson County, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

A semi crash closed eastbound 6th Avenue and eastbound I-70 in Golden. CBS

The Colorado Department of Transportation camera showed a long stretch of damaged guardrail on the ground near 6th Avenue.

Eastbound lanes of 6th Avenue were closed to traffic around the crash. There were several emergency vehicles blocking the lanes near the I-70 overpass. According to CDOT, drivers could expect an extended closure of the eastbound lanes of 6th Avenue in that area.

A crash at 6th Avenue and I-70 caused major traffic delays west of Denver on Thursday. CDOT

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed between C470 and 6th Avenue due to the crash. Those lanes reopened about 12:20 p.m., less than an hour after the crash.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. It is unclear whether there are any injuries.