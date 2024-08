Semi carrying beer crashes on I-25 in Northern Colorado

Semi carrying beer crashes on I-25 in Northern Colorado

Semi carrying beer crashes on I-25 in Northern Colorado

A semi truck carrying beer crashed on Interstate 25 near Berthoud on Thursday morning just before daybreak. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

CBS

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Colorado roadway near the intesection with Highway 56.

A lane of the interstate was closed during rush hour while crews cleaned up the crash.

So far it's not clear what led up to the crash.