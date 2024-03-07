Police in Broomfield host safety class, self defense course for Colorado women

Protecting yourself these days goes beyond physical self-defense. With technology, people can be exposed to online scams and predators without leaving their homes. Broomfield Police Department helped dozens of women brush up on safety skills.

CBS

BPD hosted a Women's Safety Day, led by members of BPD's "Her Own Hero" women's self-defense team.

Officer Marci King led sessions attended by women and girls of every age.

"I love it. We have young children that are coming with their moms and we have a large presence of senior citizens. Everyone is just wanting to feel safe," explained King.

The event featured safety sessions, demonstrations, and presentations about safe social media use, safe online dating practices, and situational awareness.

Broomfield Police

King says trust your intuition. No bad gut feeling is too small to contact police.

"I think some women do hesitate to call because they don't want to feel silly about it later, but I encourage them to call and sometimes I do come out there," said King. "I would rather them feel silly later, than have something happen to them."

A woman who attended the event, and wishes to remain anonymous for her safety, spoke about a recent experience where she felt in danger. She says we all need a reminder about the importance of staying vigilant.

"People have so many things on their mind this day and age, it's hard to focus on what's right in front of you sometimes," she said. "If you do not feel safe, make noise, and make sure that somebody else is aware that you may need their help. Don't be afraid to walk up to a stranger's house and say you need help."

Broomfield Police

Broomfield Police Department is hosting an empowering and educational self-defense class for women. This program, Her Own Hero, is free for all. King says BPD's previous defense classes have been extremely popular.

"You have every right to put yourself," explained Officer Marci King. "You are worth fighting for. Do whatever it takes to protect yourself and never stop fighting."

Two classes are being offered. The first is a basic, three-hour course that covers safety essentials such as boundaries, mindset, assertiveness and situational awareness. Participants will learn simple and effective safety techniques designed to build confidence.

The class is for women ages 15+ and does not require you to live or work in Broomfield. Participants 15-17 years of age need to be accompanied or signed in by a parent/legal guardian.

For more information visit broomfield.org.