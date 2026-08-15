Security guard injured in shootout in Denver nightclub parking lot

A security guard at a Denver-area nightclub was injured in a shootout overnight that left three other people injured.

According to the Denver Police Department, the guard was attempting to break up a fight in the parking lot outside Volt Club on S. Sheridan Boulevard around midnight. They say someone in the large group fired a shot, and the security guard returned fire. Investigators say the exchange continued, involving an unknown number of people in the crowd.

Volt Club on S. Sheridan Boulevard CBS

The guard suffered a gunshot wound to their foot. Three other people at the scene also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle. They are all expected to survive.

DPD says one of the officers who arrived at the scene saw one of the vehicles involved as it was leaving and followed it. A DPD helicopter unit spotted the vehicle as it let three people out; officers then located them and took them into custody.

The driver, however, continued on, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit. They used a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop near I-70 and I-25. The driver and passenger were both taken into custody.

The driver was arrested and is facing felony eluding charges. Authorities say additional arrests are possible as they continue to gather information and determine the involvement of the people who have been contacted or detained.

The DPD asked anyone with information about the case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.