Secret surveys: Denver firefighters air grievances about "selfish and unprofessional" leadership

Confirmation votes for the chief of the Denver Fire Department and three other public safety officials have been delayed indefinitely in what Mayor Mike Johnston's administration characterizes as "a typical part of the process." CBS News Colorado has learned multiple Denver City Council members are hesitant to vote to confirm the top public safety leaders for fire, police and the public safety and sheriff department until they see the results of anonymous surveys of fire department members and other public safety employees that the Johnston administration has so far refused to release.

Denver Fire Department Headquarters CBS

In October 2023, Denver firefighters were asked to complete a brief survey about their department leadership. The 7-question survey sought information on how firefighters felt about their department leadership.

The surveys were sent and compiled on city email systems and the questions surrounded department leadership, transparency, and confidence in the department's leadership. Firefighters were assured their responses would be anonymous.

But when CBS News Colorado asked for the survey responses, the Johnston administration, which pledged transparency, refused to release them saying they were "privileged and unavailable for public inspection."

CBS News Colorado has now obtained several responses from firefighters who participated in the survey and were asked to share their thoughts.

"The Denver Fire Department under the current leadership has plummeted to an all-time low," wrote one veteran firefighter.

City of Denver

The firefighter said the top echelon of the department was "dishonest and disrespectful to the membership." The scathing assessment went on to criticize "witch hunt investigations" and called the current department leadership "selfish and unprofessional."

Another firefighter responded to the survey saying department leaders "have destroyed morale with their decisions, actions and lack of a basic understanding of the job. I have never seen a job like this in 25 years. There is a disgust for what is happening. Love for the job and helping others is still there but there is zero respect and trust for the very top command officers at headquarters."

A spokesperson for Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton said Fulton "prefers not to comment" on the department surveys.

Johnston announced on Dec. 8, 2023 he was reappointing Fulton, and the Denver City Council was scheduled to take a confirmation vote. But that confirmation vote for Fulton and the others in public safety are now on hold.

Jordan Fuja, a spokesperson for Johnston said, "The confirmations for the public safety appointees were delayed in order to give each Councilmember an opportunity to meet with all four appointees one-on-one prior to the confirmation vote. Councilmembers meeting with nominated appointees are a typical part of the process."

City of Denver

Behind the scenes, some council members have pushed back, indicating they would like to see the surveys, and what public safety employees are saying about their leaders, before a confirmation vote.

City Councilmember Flor Alvidrez said, "I just think it's important to me to see the survey results because it could have an impact on my vote."

The District 7 Council representative said it was "concerning" that months after the surveys were conducted, she and other council members still had not been able to view the responses,"I'm pretty surprised because I just wasn't sure what the purpose is."

Alvidrez said the Johnston administration told her initially she would be able to see the surveys in an executive session "but that hasn't happened." She said the administration has now told her they are planning to brief council members later this month on the questionnaires.

Jeff Roberts, Executive Director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, said while Johnston has the legal right to withhold the surveys, he is also empowered to release them.

"What is the harm and why shouldn't the public know what the employees of the Fire Department are saying?" asked Roberts. "The information could be valuable not only to know what the problems are but for the city council to know what questions to ask about this as well. It's hard to understand why you would have to keep that information from the public when it could be useful."

One of the firefighters who responded to the survey wrote, "Thanks for taking the time conducting this survey. I am confident they will all show the same pattern, and hopefully this will cause a change that is greatly needed."