Second Whataburger set to open in Colorado Springs

Whataburger fans in Colorado will be happy to hear a new location is set to open next week.

You'll find it on Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs and it's set to open on Tuesday.

Colorado's first Whataburger opened in the Springs earlier this year.

The new location will be open 24-7.

Online ordering and delivery will be available in the coming weeks.