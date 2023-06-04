Second Viva Streets sees attendees in ponchos umbrellas in rainy Denver

June's Viva Streets Denver event looked a little different than May's. On Sunday, several people arrived downtown with ponchos and umbrellas in hand because of the rainy and cloudy weather.

Despite the showers, some Denverites came out to walk, ride and scoot along 3.5 miles of streets for the second Viva Streets monthly event. While the roads were closed to vehicles, they again stayed open for pedestrians. Sunday's event ended at 11:30 a.m. instead of 2 p.m. because of the weather.

"Today it's a little rainier and a little colder than what we were hoping for," said Josh Schneider, with the Downtown Denver Partnership. "Today, we've seen a lot of people that have showed up, are having fun in the rain and are making the most of it. I mean Colorado is such a biking, outdoor city anyway, people have the equipment to be riding in the rain-- that's how they get to work, that's how they get around."

Our very own CBS News Colorado crew is a sponsor of the event. Local businesses also play a large part in the event, and last month's success brought even more interest this time around.

"So, this time, a lot more businesses pulled stuff out to the streets and really put activation together around Viva Streets, which is amazing to see," Schneider. "Unfortunately, it got a little rained out."

Organizers said this event is about allowing people to experience Denver in a different way, hoping they will rediscover all of the great neighborhoods the city has to offer.

"We have a lot more umbrellas this time, and next time in July, we're going to cross our fingers and hope it's a little sunnier," he said.

For more information visit: https://www.vivastreetsdenver.com/