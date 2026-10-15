Second Colorado State student arrested for alleged possession of explosive device parts

A second Colorado State University student has been arrested and charged with felony possession of explosive or incendiary device parts, and reckless endangerment.

CSU confirmed to CBS Colorado that a second student was arrested. CBS Colorado has learned the student was also arrested at Durward Hall, the dormitory tower on the northwest corner of the Fort Collins campus.

The male student is the second person in the last five days to be arrested for reckless endangerment and possession of explosive or incendiary device parts.

The first student was arrested on Monday after CSU Police received a tip that he allegedly was in possession of napalm. A search warrant was executed.

A 19-year-old Colorado State University student living on campus was arrested Monday after police say they found a glass jar containing a sticky white substance believed to be napalm, along with other materials of concern, inside a residence hall room in Fort Collins.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS Colorado, two students reported that a resident on the 12th floor of Durward Hall had asked if they wanted to see something cool before allegedly showing them a glass jar containing a sticky white substance.

CBS

The students told police the resident allegedly identified the substance as napalm, a highly flammable mixture of gel and fuel. They also reported hearing the resident talk about blowing things up in the past, according to the affidavit.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now working with CSU police to determine whether the white substance is actually napalm. The substance has not been confirmed, and testing is ongoing, according to Colorado State University.

Freshman Anton Trevino was in his dorm room with friends Monday morning when he said he heard a commotion outside his door.

"I looked up, and eight cops came out (of the stairwell), and it's kind of like a moment of like, 'Whoa, what's going on?'" Trevino said.

According to the arrest affidavit police obtained a search warrant and found a glass jar, aluminum powder, black iron oxide and a pipe that was empty at the time.

Trevino said officers restricted movement on the floor while the investigation was underway. CSU says the Northern Colorado Bomb Squad was also consulted and deemed the building did not need to be evacuated during the investigation.

"We could hear some of the stuff that was going on, but some of my friends tried to like go to the bathroom, which is on the other side of the floor, and the cops asked them to wait or go somewhere else," Trevino said.

The arrest happened just hours before an armed man was shot by campus police in an unrelated investigation later Monday evening, CSU said.

"I mean, it's kind of crazy, especially with, you know, the things that happened later that day," Trevino said.

The 19-year-old student was arrested and faces charges of reckless endangerment and felony possession of an explosive or incendiary device, according to the arrest affidavit.

Trevino said the alleged discovery was unsettling for students living in the residence hall.

"Obviously, it's a shock to hear that somebody is doing that in the place that I live on the same floor that I live. But, I'm just glad that they caught it before anything happened," Trevino said.

In a statement, Colorado State University said all substances of concern were removed from the room and added there was no ongoing risk to campus.

CSU police are continuing to work with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to test the items. The university said it could not release additional details because the investigation remains active.