Community celebrates second annual Juneteenth celebration at Denver metro area recreation center

Many people gathered at a recreation center in the Denver metro area on Friday evening to celebrate Juneteenth with food, music, spoken word performances, and community connection.

Now in its second year, the City of Northglenn's Juneteenth celebration brought residents together to honor the history, culture and resilience at the heart of the holiday.

"Juneteenth means a celebration of history and new beginnings," one attendee shared.

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For Colorado singer and songwriter D Trait, the event was about more than entertainment.

"What I love most about Juneteenth? Woo! That's a question," he said. "The food — woo, fire, bussin'! For me, I love being around my people."

The evening featured live performances, local vendors and opportunities for residents to learn more about the significance of Juneteenth while celebrating the community around them. Organizers said the event also served as a chance to honor the ancestors and generations whose sacrifices made today's freedoms possible.

Northglenn Mayor Pro Tem Shannon Lukeman-Hiromasa said events like these help bring people together.

"Culture brings people together and it's about celebrating our shared histories — whatever that is," Lukeman-Hiromasa said. "I think that's important, to make sure we're all here, everyone is seen."

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As the city's Juneteenth celebration continues to grow, leaders say so does the opportunity for residents to learn from one another and build a stronger community.

"As a small city, it's incredible we have this type of event where we can support everyone that lives here that wants to come to these events," Lukeman-Hiromasa said. "I think it's important we continue to make sure history is seen and we're listening and celebrating."