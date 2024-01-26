Pipe bursts in Seb's Rec Center, floods Colorado facility that caters to people with disabilities

A recreation center that caters to people with disabilities in Colorado is closed for major repairs. A pipe burst during last week's freeze, causing water to pour into the building for hours.

There are over 100,000 Coloradans in Arapahoe County with disabilities, but few places to accommodate them recreationally. Seb's Rec Center has nearly 600 members, serving people of all ages and abilities.

Closing the rec center has been a blow for owner Keithan Holiday and everyone who visits.

"We're getting phone calls every day asking if I know when we're going to be open," said Holiday. "I don't have a referral to send them to. So right now, we're missing them and they're missing us."

With the center being closed, vulnerable guests have lost access to special equipment and day programming many rely on.

The floor is damaged, ceiling tiles are missing, and electrical sockets have water damage. Much of their furniture, TVs, electronics and music equipment are in a dumpster outside.

"Our flood insurance only covers $25,000 and we have probably $40,000 worth of damage in here," said Holiday. "Any financial help would be appreciated."

To make matters worse, a tax error caused them to lose nonprofit status at the end of last year. This means they can't apply for grants that would be critical for repairing what was lost. Fortunately, Holiday says they're on the right path to getting their nonprofit status back.

The flooding occurred days after he celebrated the six-year anniversary of the center. While this was a setback he didn't need, Holiday says he has survived much worse.

"There's nothing that I can do to change the situation but to be positive. I'm sure my son would want me to be positive," said Holiday.

He says the goal is to reopen by mid-March.

If you would like to donate to Seb's Rec Center, visit sebsrec.org.