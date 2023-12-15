Searching for a job this holiday season? Arapahoe County wants to help with free A/D Works program

This holiday season, job seekers are on the hunt, as the latest data from the Colorado Department for Labor and Employment shows our unemployment rate increased in October to 3.3%. That's compared to the September rate of 3.2%.

Jose Sanchez knows what it's like to struggle just to stay afloat. Back in 2019, he lost his job and home suddenly, while raising his three kids. Simply, he was devastated.

"I was basically homeless. We were told within 24 hours we had to get out of the home due to asbestos. We lost… pictures, clothes, all the baby pictures," said Sanchez. "I was looking for a job, trying. Then, COVID hit so it was tough at that time."

CBS

But with the assistance of a program called A/D Works, he didn't lose everything. "It's tough in the beginning to swallow your pride and ask for help," he said.

"Arapahoe Douglas Works or A/D Works is part of the workforce system. No matter where you're at in your career pathway, entering the career field transition, a recent layoff or just wanting to upskill," explained Emily Tapia, workforce administrator for A/D Works. "We connect businesses with available talent and candidate tools and understand how they can develop their own talent by utilizing work-based learning."

Free classes and training are just a couple of perks of the decades-old program, which has seen a growing need. A/D Works has seen a 77% increase in people using services since just last year.

CBS

"They started me with interviews applying online, helping me with my resumes and eventually getting me to the position I am today," Sanchez said.

Now, he's marking a year not only in his new job but career as a weatherization tech for Arapahoe County.

"It's been a great job so far. I like it. they seem to like me," he laughed. "Which is always a plus."

"So, you have A/D Works to credit for your livelihood and your career? How grateful are you?" asked CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White.

"Oh, I'm just ecstatic," he responded. "For me being able to keep my house, for everything in between, they've come through for me."

CBS

The first step is just reaching out.

"They're there for help, you've just got to ask for it and do what they require you to do to get it done. Hard work, perseverance, dedication. And you can be successful, too."

Job seekers can click here to utilize the resources free of charge. Businesses can also connect with qualified candidates here.