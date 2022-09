Police in Aurora are searching for a missing teenager. Miracle is 19 years old nad was last seen at the Aurora Mall on Sept. 4.

She was wearing a tan dress with flowers and a black wig with pink and blue streaks.

Have you seen Miracle? #Missing



Miracle is 19 & was last seen at the Aurora Mall on 9/4. She was wearing a tan dress with flowers & a black wig with pink & blue streaks.



If you have seen her, or know where she might be, please contact law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/1AdFffRzFo — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 12, 2022

Anyone who has seen Miracle is asked to contact law enforcement.