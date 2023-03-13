Watch CBS News
Search begins for suspect driver in hit & run, 2 Northfield High students struck

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Two students were struck by a vehicle outside Northfield High School on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver took off. 

northfield-56th-central-park.jpg
No suspect vehicle description was provided by police. However, the school sent out a statement that read, in part, "A number of students were in the vicinity of the incident and witnessed what happened. Several students gave statements to the Denver Police Department today, and it is possible that more will be asked to give statements tomorrow or in the future."

northfield-high-hit-and-run.jpg
The students were struck at 56th and Central Park before 4 p.m. The students were rushed to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora. Their conditions are not known. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on March 13, 2023 / 4:02 PM

