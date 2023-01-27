Colorado doctor admits "unprofessional conduct" in giving ivermectin to COVID-19 patients

The Colorado Medical Board has disciplined a family physician in western Colorado, Dr. Scott Eric Rollins, for prescribing ivermectin to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing FDA approved COVID-19 treatments. Ivermectin is not FDA approved for use on humans to address COVID-19.

Rollins, whose practice is in Grand Junction, admitted to "unprofessional conduct" and agreed that his medical license would be placed on indefinite probation until he complies with terms laid out by the medical board.

Scott Eric Rollins

Rollins did not respond to multiple calls and electronic messages sent by CBS News Colorado. On Friday afternoon his office manager called back and said "he is out of the office today."

Ivermectin is used in the U.S to treat or prevent parasites in animals. For humans, ivermectin tablets are used to treat some parasitic worms and it has been used to treat heat lice and skin conditions. During the height of the pandemic, ivermectin was ballyhooed in some quarters as a "miracle cure" for COVID-19.

But the Food and Drug Administration has not approved ivermectin for treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans and the agency says it can be dangerous for humans to take large doses of ivermectin. The Mayo Clinic said of ivermectin, "Ivermectin isn't a drug for treating viruses. The FDA hasn't approved use of this drug to treat or prevent COVID-19. Taking large doses of this drug can cause serious harm. Don't use medications intended for animals on yourself."

The Colorado Medical Board said Rollins failed to document or discuss with the patients using FDA approved treatments for COVID-19, failed to document or discuss "perceived benefits of prescribing ivermectin."

Several clinical trials have concluded that ivermectin is not effective in addressing COVID-19. The FDA said in 2022, "The primary outcomes of these trials showed that the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 had no clinical benefit."

Dr. Rollins has held a Colorado medical license since 1993.