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Local barbershop gives custom haircuts for Denver Nuggets fans

By
Jasmine Arenas
Jasmine Arenas
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Your Reporter Jasmine Arenas specializes in coverage of Denver. Share you story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Jasmine Arenas

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Ahead of Game 6, one fan is showing support for the Denver Nuggets with a custom haircut ahead of their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

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Scissorhand Design Studio specializes in detailed cuts that highlight team logos, colors and themes.  CBS

Scissorhand Design Studio, a Northglenn barbershop that has been serving the community since 2015, is helping fans represent their teams through creative, sports-inspired designs. Owner Tejay "Scissorhands" Mora and his team specialize in detailed cuts that highlight team logos, colors and themes.

The shop says designs vary by request, but appointments are recommended as demand increases during the playoffs, especially with both the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche competing for titles.

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