CBS4 Future Leader Winner Does 'Science Her Way'

DENVER (CBS4) – Every month, CBS4, along with the Colorado School of Mines and PDC Energy, honors a high school student who is excelling in science, engineering, technology, and math. Future Leader winners get $1,000 and a profile on CBS4. The latest winner is Erica Wagner, a junior who unstoppable in all the STEM fields.

"I have one classmate," Wagner said with a laugh. "That's my brother, so he's always my partner when we have to do certain things."

Wagner and her twin brother, Cody, are home schooled, which is just fine with her. The flexibility in their schedule allows each of the sibling to pursue a wide variety of interests.

Erica hosts videos on YouTube. Her channel has become a resource for science projects, art endeavors, and gaming explainers.

"I love challenges," Wagner told CBS4.

She 3D prints models, and codes within online games.

"Right now, I have a really popular mod called The Wild Birds mod, so that's where the player can go and find these different birds," Wagner explained.

Wagner also loves to build, program, and critique robots.

"I partnered with a company called Ozobot, and I gave them feedback on their small, golf ball-sized robot called Ozobot," she said.

She saw a common message in her work, so the 16-year-old developed her own brand, Science Her Way. She built a website, and sells science t-shirts for girls on Amazon.

"This one says, 'I'm the face of STEAM', so this one lets everyone know that girls can also do STEAM things as well, whether it's science or art, or it's math, engineering, technology, we can do it all.

Erica Wagner is proving that she can do it all every single day.