Colorado students are back, and school bus safety tips should be top of mind as they head to class

School bus safety tips should be top of mind as Colorado students head back to class

Denver Public School students and staff returned back to their classrooms Monday morning and now all of the public schools in the major districts in the Denver metro area are back. As you are driving around schools and neighborhoods, remember to be extra careful with students getting on and off the bus. Students should also take extra care to pay attention when boarding and unloading off buses and make sure to look both ways before crossing the street.

Colorado State Patrol troopers say no one should ever drive around a bus with its stop sign out. Driver's risk hitting students as they are crossing the street. The only time you are not required to stop when the red lights of a school bus are flashing is on the opposite side of a road that's separated by a median or physical barrier.

According to Colorado Driver's Handbook, there are rules some important rules driver's need to follow:

- Yellow Lights are hazard warning lights and drivers should proceed with extreme caution.

- Always be alert for students on or near the roadway when a school bus is stopped or approaching them.

- If a school bus is displaying alternating flashing red light signals, visible from the front or rear, you must stop immediately before reaching the bus.

- You must stop your vehicle at least 20 feet before reaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing whether it is on your side of the road, the opposite side of the road, or at an intersection, you are approaching.

- You must remain stopped until the flashing red lights are no longer operating. Wait and watch for children near the school bus and children crossing the roadway before proceeding.

"You do not want to go through a stop sign and potentially hurt somebody just because you are in a rush," said Trooper Sherri Mendez. "We have young kids walking to and from school. It's important for them to be able to go home safely and go to school safely."

Colorado State Patrol states that it is unlawful to:

- Pass in any marked no-passing zones.

- Exceed the posted speed limit when passing.

- Pass a school bus with flashing red lights and stop arm extended.

- Pass within 100 feet of any intersection.

- Pass within 100 feet of any railroad crossing.

- Pass on any hill, curve, or bridge where vision is obstructed.