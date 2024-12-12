Watch CBS News
3 riders on Cherry Creek School District bus evaluated after apparent hit-and-run on I-70 in Denver

By Jesse Sarles

An apparent hit-and-run incident involving a Cherry Creek School District school bus took place on Interstate 70 in Denver on Thursday afternoon. It happened just west of the Interstate 25 interchange and the bus didn't appear to have any major damage.

There were no serious injuries, but three people on the school bus were evaluated by medical personnel afterwards, according to the district. There was one student, a student assistant and the driver on the bus at the time of the hit-and-run.

The incident was reported at 2:46 p.m. and a half hour later the bus was in the shoulder on I-70 and Denver police cars were on scene.

So far it's not clear what might have led up to the reported hit-and-run.

