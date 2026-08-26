Scammers target domestic violence victims in Colorado's Jefferson Ccounty; "They're just being revictimized."

Domestic violence victims in Jefferson County are losing hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars to scammers who contact them within hours of their alleged abuser's arrest. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 women experience physical violence by their partner at some point during their lifetime.

Colorado First Judicial District Attorney's Office says the scam has been happening for months, but has recently become more frequent.

Sabrina Martinez CBS

"They're calling victims usually hours or immediately after an incident occurs," said Sabrina Martinez, domestic violence coordinator with the DA's Victim Witness Unit. "They're very convincing."

The scammers claim to be deputies from the Jefferson County Jail and tell victims they are calling about the defendant's bond. In some cases, the callers know both the victim's and defendant's full names and even provide a supposed deputy's name and badge number, making the call appear legitimate.

Officials aren't certain how scammers are finding victims so quickly.

Martinez said a defendant's name and court hearings are public information, and investigators suspect scammers may be combining those records with information found through social media.

Martinez personally experienced the scam when she walked into a room where a domestic violence victim was already on the phone with someone claiming to be from the county jail.

The caller asked whether the victim had spoken with the defendant, a question Martinez said immediately raised a red flag. The caller then began discussing bond.

"At that point, I knew immediately that it was not a legitimate call," Martinez said.

The scammers create a sense of urgency, telling victims they need to quickly pay money to post bond. They have requested money through services such as Cash App and Venmo as well as gift cards.

Martinez said victims have lost hundreds and, in some cases, thousands of dollars.

"They're just being revictimized," she said.

Advocates say the nature of domestic violence can make victims susceptible to this type of scam.

Candace Cooledge, executive director of PorchLight Family Justice Center, said domestic violence is rooted in power and control. An abusive partner may control a survivor's finances, transportation, access to groceries or other parts of everyday life.

Candace Cooledge CBS

Cooledge said victims often want the abuse to stop but do not necessarily want their partner jailed. Under Colorado law, when officers find probable cause that an act of domestic violence occurred, an arrest is mandatory. A victim who called police seeking immediate help might not realize an arrest will follow.

That can make the prospect of the partner remaining in jail financially and emotionally devastating for the survivor.

"Something traumatic just happened to them," Cooledge said. "The scammer knows that. This is victimizing victims, and that's really the lowest of the low."

Victims may be exhausted, afraid for their safety and uncertain about what happens next in the criminal justice process. Many are already overwhelmed and not thinking clearly when a caller suddenly demands an immediate decision.

"Sometimes they are living paycheck to paycheck, and this scam can actually put them into homelessness if they can't pay their mortgage because they've paid the scam," Martinez said.

Officials say the jail, courts and district attorney's office will not call a victim demanding money for a defendant's bond.

They will also not demand payment through Cash App, gift cards or similar methods.

If someone receives a suspicious call, Martinez says hang up and independently contact the jail, DA's office or a victim advocacy organization using a verified phone number.

Advocates are also urging victims who have already paid scammers to report what happened.

PorchLight houses more than 20 agencies that provide services to survivors and can connect victims directly with resources, including assistance obtaining protection orders. More information is available on the PorchLight website.