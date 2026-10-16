SBA disaster loans approved for Coloradans affected by Aspen Acres Fire

More help is now available to those affected by the Aspen Acres Fire after the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Colorado's request for disaster assistance loans.

The loans offer assistance to residents, businesses and nonprofits to help cover uninsured damages and losses due to the fire.

Beulah Fire Department Capt. Tom Laca and his daughter Lacie Laca walk past the burned out remains of the historic Horseshoe Lodge and Pavilion, a Colorado business where Lacie was a 4H member and later camp councilor, that was lost in the Aspen Acres Fire, as seen on July 10, 2026, in Beulah. Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Coloradans recovering from the Aspen Acres Fire deserve every opportunity to rebuild and bounce back. Colorado moved quickly to secure this assistance, and now families and businesses can apply for low-interest loans to repair homes, replace belongings, and reopen doors. I encourage affected Coloradans to explore these resources and get the support needed to move forward," said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Home disaster loans are available to homeowners and renters. For homeowners, the loans can cover up to $500,000 for verified uninsured home damages. Both homeowners and renters can apply for up to $100,000 to cover damaged belongings.

Businesses can apply for disaster loans of up to $2 million to repair or replace property, inventory, machinery, and other needed equipment damaged or destroyed by the fire.

Polis said Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available to surrounding areas. These loans help small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, and private non-profits that can't meet necessary financial obligations because of the fire and its effects. The governor says the EIDL loans are available to businesses in Crowley, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Lincoln, Otero, and Saguache Counties in recognition that the fire impacted nearby areas.

There are two regional centers available to help applicants, which are located at:

Pueblo County

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Pueblo County Government Services Center

201 West 8th St., Suite 310, Pueblo, CO, 81003.

Open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Custer County

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Wetmore Community Library

95 County Rd. 393, Wetmore, CO, 81253, at the junction of Highway 67 and Highway 96.

Open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.