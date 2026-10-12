Ways to save money on skiing in Colorado: some of the best deals on ski passes and gear

Skiing in Colorado can get expensive, especially for families with growing kids. But from discounted lift tickets to season-long gear rentals, there are ways to hit the slopes without breaking the bank.

The key is planning, shopping around and finding the deals that make the most sense for your family.

Before buying lift tickets, think about how often you plan to ski and whether you'll stick to one mountain or explore several resorts.

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"There are lots and lots of options right now. And depending on how often your family skis, you should look at some different ski products," said Sarah Beatty with Colorado Ski Country USA.

If you're planning just a few ski days, multi-day ticket packs may be a good option. Families who prefer one resort can look into resort-specific passes, while those who want to explore different mountains may benefit from a multi-resort pass.

Timing also matters. Buying early can mean more options and better deals, much like booking airline tickets. If your schedule allows, also consider skiing during the week, when crowds are typically smaller.

"If you can ski midweek, that is the least busy time," Beatty said.

There are also programs designed specifically for younger skiers. The Colorado Ski Country USA Kids Ski Passport offers kindergarten through sixth-grade students 76 days of skiing for $76. The program also includes two free junior daily rentals through Christy Sports.

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"There is no more affordable way to get your kid on equipment on the mountain throughout the season," Beatty said.

For older kids, the Teens Pass offers 20 days of skiing at 10 resorts for $210.

Lift tickets are only part of the cost. Skis, boots, helmets, jackets, and other equipment can add up quickly, especially when kids outgrow their gear from one season to the next.

For families with young children, renting may be a more affordable alternative to buying. At Christy Sports, kids' season rentals start at $99 and include size exchanges and tuning. That means parents can exchange equipment if their children grow during the season rather than purchasing an entirely new setup.

"I'm a huge believer that you should wait until kids are teenagers to think about buying equipment. They grow way too fast," said Randy England with Christy Sports.

Families who prefer to buy can look for used equipment or previous-season models, which can be less expensive than the latest gear. The new Christy Sports outlet in Littleton offers retail equipment, outerwear, and accessories, with some items discounted by up to 50%. The store also offers pre-owned gear and a trade-in program for qualifying equipment.

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College students can save, too. Christy Sports' College 20 program offers 20% off season rentals with a valid student ID.

"It's tough enough to pay for college, let alone get out and ski," England said.

While saving money is important, properly fitted equipment should remain a priority. Boots that fit correctly, skis that are the appropriate length, a helmet and weatherproof clothing can all help make a day on the mountain safer and more enjoyable.

"Making sure your boots fit properly, making sure your skis are the right length — that's all important to a good experience," England said.

For families preparing for ski season, the best approach is to compare pass options, look into rental programs and shop early for gear. A little preparation can help keep costs down while making more days on the slopes possible.