Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News

Pediatric patients share special connection with hometown San Diego Padres

By Janet Shamlian

/ CBS News

Pediatric patients share special bond with Padres
Pediatric patients share special bond with San Diego Padres 01:34

Peoria, Arizona — San Diego Padres players often visit pediatric patients at Rady Children's Hospital.

But this year, it was the children who made the trip to visit the players at spring training in Peoria, Arizona, thanks to an invite from their hometown heroes.

"We're not just, you know, caged up in a hospital...we can actually have fun," 15-year-old Nayleen Griffith told CBS News. Griffith was diagnosed with a brain tumor about two years ago, and continues to battle its impact. 

The children were treated like VIPs, with a behind-the-scenes tour, autographs and selfies with star players like slugger Manny Machado.

"Meeting Manny, it was so cool," said 17-year-old Damien Lopez, who has battled a blood disorder since birth, a condition which requires constant treatment.

However, it was pitcher Tim Hill who may have hit the biggest home run with the group, speaking candidly about his own battle with cancer.

"I dealt with the same, similar things that y'all dealt with," Hill told the kids. "In 2015, I had colon cancer, stage 3 colon cancer."

"It's, like, really inspiring," Lopez said. "He beat cancer, and he still continues doing what he loves."

Getting the major-league treatment provided a chance for these kids to just be kids.

"We've all gone through a lot," Griffith said. "So I think, being able to come out here and take a break from everything, is really exciting."

Janet Shamlian
Janet Shamlian

Janet Shamlian is a CBS News correspondent based in Houston, Texas. Shamlian's reporting is featured on all CBS News broadcasts and platforms including "CBS Mornings," the "CBS Evening News" and the CBS News Streaming Network, CBS News' premier 24/7 anchored streaming news service.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 5:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.