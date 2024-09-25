The Salvation Army in Colorado's Vail Valley is suddenly looking for a new home after their landlord asked them to leave the property.

They had been staying at their location in Avon for 13 years without having to pay rent. But at the start of September the landlord gave them 30 days to find a new place. They have been searching desperately since then.

Tsu Wolin-Brown, coordinator of the Vail Valley Salvation Army, said they hold no grudge against the landlord, who they say has bent over backwards to make sure they'll land okay.

"They're offering to give us this building and to actually pay for the move and help us with other parts of the move. You know, help us get everything relocated," she said.

The current facility has a garden, which can't really be relocated, as well as a food bank with shelves stocked with supplies to help those in need.

The goal is not to leave people who rely on them without any support.

"We have people living 15 in a trailer and, you know, people are paying to rent a couch in a living room," Wolin-Brown said.

Wolin-Brown says they might be in a situation where they have to operate out of a temporary space.

"We're very hopeful to have something lined up for at least the next six months, and we're very, very cautiously optimistic that we'll have something lined up that will be permanent," she said.

But until pen is put to ink, they'll keep looking and hoping someone sees the benefit of having a place to go when there's nowhere else to turn.

"The rug can be pulled out from under you, and not everybody has savings. So we are a safety net and we're able to help people stay in their homes," Wolin-Brown said.