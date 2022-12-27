Safety Board clears Chairlift after winds knock chair and rider 13 feet to ground

Colorado Safety Board clears Chairlift after strong winds knock off chair and rider 13 feet to the ground at Breckenridge.

The Colorado Tramway Safety Board has cleared Breckenridge's Peak 8, SuperConnect to run as normal after one of its chairs fell to the ground during a massive wind gust Thursday. One rider fell with the chair, falling 13 feet and was uninjured.

Breckenridge released a statement on the event, saying it stands by its decision to run the lift through the storm - until it closed it for the rest of the day after the chair fell.

"At the time of this event, the resort was following all standard operating procedures. The wind direction was predominantly favorable for operation of the Peak 8 SuperConnect when it opened for the day at 10 a.m., however an abnormal wind gust across the top terminal, in addition to the chair coming into contact with components of the upper terminal, created the circumstances of this event."