Rutted roads remain more than a week after snowstorm

More than a week after a snowstorm dumped 7 inches of snow on the Denver metro area, ice ruts remain on residential streets, causing problems for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

CBS News Colorado met John Gordon shoveling the street, near 32nd and Stuart. Right down to the asphalt.

CBS News Colorado's Rick Sallinger asked, "Shouldn't the city be doing this?"

Gordon answered, "They were the ones that plowed it in there. They plow the streets and it all came up to my curb."

Getting your street cleared can seem like spinning your wheels.

Deven Bender would agree, "It's actually horrible. We live in the alley behind here and we have a 1-foot groove of ice and we can't get our car out."

The City of Denver told CBS News Colorado to blame the weatherman. Only 1-5 inches was predicted last week and so they didn't deploy all the residential plows which won't bring the streets to the bare pavement and do not have deicer anyway.

One man felt the city could do better. Why? "Because it's been on the roads for too long you know the ice and stuff it's been on the road too long. You don't want to wait till spring? Don't have any choice."

Remember 2007 when school buses got stranded on the ice? Denver brought out the heavy equipment to clear the streets so far no plans for that this time around.

Deven may have to wait until spring "I guess maybe summer whichever comes first."

The City of Denver suggests you call 311 if you have a bad problem with ice and snow or use pocketgov.com.