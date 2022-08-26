Russell Wilson insists return to Lumen Field will be a 'non-emotional' one

Russell Wilson insists he's not anticipating an emotional homecoming at Lumen Field next month. The Denver Broncos starting quarterback returns to Seattle to play his former team the Seahawks on Sept. 12 to cap the NFL's opening weekend of the regular season.

"It has to be non-emotional," Wilson said, just like every other game he played while compiling a 113-60-1 record for the Seahawks, including a 43-8 demolition of Denver in Super Bowl 48.

Wilson will be the first NFL quarterback to start for a team he beat in the Super Bowl, but he said he's not concerned in the least whether he'll be greeted with cheers or jeers.

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at CenturyLink Field on August 14, 2015 in Seattle. Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Wilson led the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times in his decade in Seattle before his relationship with coach Pete Carroll soured and he was dealt to Denver in a blockbuster trade this spring.

Wilson becomes the sixth different starting quarterback in six years for the Broncos, who have churned through a dozen so-so QBs since Peyton Manning retired.

The Broncos gave up four high draft picks and three veterans for Wilson, including QB Drew Lock, who seesawed with Geno Smith in an underwhelming camp competition that had Seahawks fans dreaming of next year's deep class of QBs featuring Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.