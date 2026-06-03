Russell Wilson announces retirement from the NFL, will join CBS Sports as analyst on "The NFL Today"

News broke early this week that former NFL quarterback Russell Wilson would be moving from the gridiron to the TV desk, joining CBS Sports as an analyst for "The NFL Today."

Wilson made the news official on Wednesday. He announced in a video on social media tha he's retiring from the NFL after 14 seasons.

Russell Wilso of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to Super Bowl against the New England Patriots XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

"As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and 'The NFL Today,' I'm so blessed to continue doing what I love most -- being around the greatest game in the world," he said in the video.

Wilson played for 14 NFL seasons -- most notably for Seattle, where he led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls and one win in the 2013 season. He was a 10-time Pro Bowler and Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner.

He was traded to Denver after the 2021 season and spent two rocky years with the Broncos before playing one season in Pittsburgh and another for the New York Giants.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is interviewed during the NFL International match at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 30, 2022. Simon Marper/PA Images via Getty Images

Wilson threw for 46,966 yards, with 353 touchdown passes and 114 interceptions. He joins Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to throw at least 20 touchdown passes in each of their first three seasons and is one of seven quarterbacks to be selected to 10 Pro Bowls.

Wilson is the only player in NFL history with at least 30 touchdown passes and fewer than 15 interceptions in four straight seasons. He also had three seasons with at least 30 TD passes and 500 yards rushing, which is the most in NFL history.

In the video, which was about three minutes long, he thanked his teammates, friends and family and gave special thanks to former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

"Thanks for taking a chance on a young, 5-11 Black kid from Richmond, Virginia, that was told he was too small to ever make it in the NFL," Wilson said.

Wilson is the shortest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Wilson will replace Matt Ryan, who joined the Atlanta Falcons as president of football after two seasons on "The NFL Today." Wilson had considered returning for a 15th season, telling the New York Post last month that he was mulling an offer to join the New York Jets and back up Geno Smith.

His video featured highlights from his career and footage of him visiting patients at Seattle Children's Hospital. It ended with him thanking his wife, Ciara, and the sport he dedicated his life to.

"I thank you, football. ... I am forever grateful," he said.