Ruling prevents Superior from enforcing newly-adopted gun control ordinance

US District Court Judge grants restraining order to prevent Superior from enforcing new gun control

A U.S. District Court judge granted a restraining order to a group that advocates for gun rights. That ruling prevents the Town of Superior from enforcing a newly-adopted gun control ordinance.

In June, Superior passed an ordinance that would prohibit assault weapons, large-capacity magazines and rapid-fire trigger activators like bump stocks.

At the time, the support for the ordinance seemed abundant.

"I think this is something reasonable that we can do to keep our community safe."

"I'm hopeful that by our actions tonight that other governments will follow suit and start moving this country in a safer direction."

On Friday, the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and a Superior resident filed a motion asking the U.S. District Court judge for a restraining order to prevent that ordinance from being enforced. The same day, the judge ruled the Town of Superior cannot enforce its new ordinance for 14 days.

Taylor D. Rhodes, the executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners said he is pleased with the ruling, "This victory is a sign of what's to come."

He also says thanks to the recent Supreme Court ruling, in New York state, Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, in which the Supreme Court ruled for that the Second Amendment confers the right to carry a gun outside the home for self-defense, his organization has legal standing to continue to challenge local gun control efforts.

"It was never constitutional to begin with, there is no history and tradition to banning a certain classification of weapon or a firearm accessory."

He says Bruen will allow them to challenge much more than just this ordinance.

"We would have statewide applications for things such as the 2013 magazine ban."

The group plans to challenge any current and future laws that aim to restrict access not only to guns, but also to gun accessories.

The Town of Superior Board of Trustees told CBS4 they were unable to comment on the ruling.