New rules for homeschool enrichment programs in Colorado leave teachers, families in limbo as school year starts

A new law governing homeschool enrichment programs in Colorado is leaving some families and teachers in limbo.

Homeschool enrichment programs allow homeschooled students to participate in public school activities and learning part-time.

The state cites hiking, jiu-jitsu and ski passes as examples of activities that were receiving public funding under these programs. Now there's a new set of rules for them to follow, with the goal of making that programming look more like what public schools offer.

CBS

Lawmakers say the changes to homeschool enrichment in the 2026 School Finance Act will save the state about $21 million this year.

"You need to know in advance that you can depend on having a job," said Danielle Berry.

Berry didn't want to leave Summit Homeschool Academy, the homeschool enrichment program where she taught history twice a week.

"I did a lot of hands-on, interactive things with the students because they did a lot of their bookwork at home," said Berry. "I loved it. I thought it was like just a perfect find for me. So to have it end so soon, I'm sad."

But with Summit still waiting for approval to open through a new state authorization process, Berry was forced to accept another job this week.

"I waited and held out to the very last minute," said Berry. "I'm making less. I didn't have enough time to really put my hat into the ring for anything else."

This year, state lawmakers working to close a budget gap cracked down on homeschool enrichment programs in an effort to make sure public dollars are spent only on legitimate public education programs.

"I agree with it. I actually applaud it because there were a lot of programs that weren't providing high-quality education and training to students. So the state has really increased their accountability on the licensed education providers and put a lot more rules into place," said Mark Hyatt, founder of another enrichment program, Falcon Aerolab.

Homeschool enrichment programs must now comply with a number of new rules, and those that operate outside a district's boundaries need formal approval from the state.

Application materials were posted in June, and the state takes 30 business days to approve or deny.

"The school year's starting," said Berry. "To be up in the air for so long just hasn't been fair."

Summit Homeschool Academy first submitted their application July 1, then had to resubmit with more information two weeks later.

The program closed two locations due to the changes and says more than 30 students have withdrawn.

"I've lost a lot of people. I've lost a lot of students," Hyatt said. "My people need jobs. And I can't tell them they have jobs."

Hyatt runs Falcon Aerolab, another enrichment program that prepares students for jobs in aviation and aerospace.

"We get them up in the air in gliders, helicopters, airplanes, hot air balloons," said Hyatt. "I really want to prepare our young people for these incredible aerospace and aviation jobs in Colorado."

Falcon Aerolab will serve fewer than 300 students this year, compared to nearly 900 in years past.

"We're at a fraction of our homeschool enrichment program because everything is still in a balance, waiting for the state to decide," said Hyatt.

Founder Mark Hyatt says rather than lose more students, he began programming without funding.

"I'm a person of faith, so I just started this week. And if the state doesn't fund it, then Mark and Debbie Hyatt are going to fund it," said Hyatt.

With the first three programs receiving approval this week, others hope to hear from the state soon.

"Please let us know soon, and then we'll adapt. But not making a decision is making a decision, and people are leaving, and we won't have the right experts there to teach the students," said Hyatt.

"I know our school did their due diligence and they submitted for approval well in advance. So for the CDE to be dragging their feet, it's going to impact the teachers, the families and the future of what's offered," said Berry.

CDE tells CBS Colorado they have received 51 applications from enrichment programs. They have greenlit three so far and expect more approvals in the coming weeks.

They reiterated that approval takes about 30 business days, not calendar days, so applicants should expect to wait about six weeks.