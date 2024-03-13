Ruben Morones accused of hitting, killing teen Alex Mackiewicz in Highlands Ranch crash, running red light

A man is now in custody after crash investigators in Douglas County say he did not stop at a red light, leading to his van hitting and killing a young, teenage boy.

Suspect Ruben Morones, 52, was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges connected to the crash that killed 13-year-old Alexander Mackiewicz in Highlands Ranch on March 6, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release.

Ruben Morones. DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF

According to the press release, Alex was ejected from the "Onewheel" he was riding when he was hit by the vehicle investigators say Morones was driving at the time.

DC Sheriff determined Mornes was heading eastbound on Highlands Ranch Parkway when he didn't stop at a red light at the intersection with Venneford Ranch Road. At the same time, Alex was using the crosswalk on the opposite side heading southbound on Venneford Ranch when the walk signal was activated. That's when investigators say Morones' van hit Alex after driving through the red light at the intersection.

Morones stayed at the scene, where Alex died. Investigators say there is no indication speeding was a factor in the crash.

Morones faces charges for the following:

C.R.S. 42-4-1402 (2)(c) Careless Driving Caused Death

C.R.S. 42-4-1402.5 (2) Careless Driving Caused Serious Bodily Injury to a Vulnerable Road User

C.R.S. 42-4-604 Failed to Obey Traffic Control Signal

Along with Alex's family, his death has greatly impacted many in his community. CBS Colorado Reporter Olivia Young spoke to his classmates and family recently.

Alex's mother says she walks the path he took to school every day since his death. She is hoping to start a petition to change traffic laws at the state level and make a difference in Alex's name.

"He would always bring a smile on my face like no matter how I'm feeling," said Brianna Badini in a previous interview with CBS Colorado. Badini was a classmate of Alex's at Mountain Ridge Middle School in Highlands Ranch.