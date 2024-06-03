RTD's Zero Fare for Better Air program halted this summer due to lack of funding

The Regional Transportation District will not be offering its Zero Fare for Better Air program this summer.

The statewide program was designed to reduce ozone levels when they're at their highest by using public transit. RTD spokesman Stuart Summers discussed these changes with CBS News Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod. Summers says the program will not continue this summer due to a lack of funding.

The program was supported by a state grant in August 2022 and July and August 2023. During the legislative session, the funds were unavailable to continue the program.

RTD A-Line from Denver International Airport arrives at Union Station in Denver on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. RTD offered zero fares on all services from Aug. 1 to 31 as part of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative. Photo by Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post via Getty Images

Even though Zero Fare for Better Air is not happening this summer, the Zero Fare for Youth program, which offers free fares for anyone 19 and under, will continue. Earlier this year, the State Legislature passed a bill to appropriate up to $5 million to RTD to continue this program. It began on September 1st, 2023 as a one-year pilot.

Summers tells CBS News Colorado they really fought hard to keep offering both programs but it is not happening in 2024.

"RTD was really advocating to the Legislature to say we want to offer Zero Fair for Better Air and Zero Fair For Youth," Summers said. "We see the value in both programs so it was important for us to advocate that both would be able to continue. Due to funding limitations, only that $5 million was provided to RTD for youth program."

The Zero Fare for Youth Program is slated to end on Aug. 1, 2024. RTD will take its recommendation to the Board of Directors to continue this program beyond its one-year pilot. RTD should know the final decision by the end of June.