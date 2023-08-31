RTD's Zero Fare for Better Air Initiative ends Thursday after 2 months

The free rides on RTD reached their last stop at the end of the month. RTD's Zero Fare for Better Air Initiative increased to two months this year as a new bill approved in the last legislative session gave more money to expand the program.

The grant helped cover up to 80% of lost fare revenue.

Last year, Zero Fare was only in the month of August and RTD says they saw a 22% increase in ridership. RTD says their next step will be to compile all their ridership information and information from a customer-focused survey before releasing any information on this year's program.

The goal of Zero Fare for Better Air is to encourage people to leave their car keys at home and ride public transportation to help reduce pollution.

It was also a chance for RTD to showcase its services to those who have never used it, especially for those who have never used public transportation before.

"We want to make sure that we are building customers that are focused on not only cleaning the air but services that work for them and that's what this is really all about," said RTD's Chief Communications Officer Stuart Summers.

RTD's free fares came in handy in July as Taylor Swift's Tour rolled through the Mile High City and in the same week, the New York Yankees came to Coors Field to take on the Colorado Rockies. RTD said people kept using the ride well after those events. The free rides allowed those who didn't have their own transportation to have a reliable way to get around.

"When we hear stories about those who may not have access to their own vehicle and they are using RTD services to get to their classes, whatever it may be, that's what makes public transportation successful," Summers said.

Zero Fare will end for adults, but it will continue for the youth. Anyone 19 and younger can use Zero Fare from Sept. 1 until Aug. 31, 2024.