RTD experiences service disruptions on light rail lines in Denver metro area

Officials from the Regional Transportation District on Friday morning said light rail lines are experiencing service disruptions. RTD tells CBS Colorado they are working on the issue, which is a result of what RTD says in a post on X are "communications failures."

Overnight, a Microsoft outage for customers of its 365 apps had a widespread effect on operations for many companies across the globe.

RTD says the D Line was suspended between the Interstate 25 and Broadway area in south Denver and Union Station in downtown Denver. There are bus shuttles in place between Littleton/Mineral and I-25/Broadway. Travelers can transfer to H or E lines for service to Union Station. You should expect significant delays on the light rail lines.

They also said that there is only limited service on the E Line, the H Line, the R Line and the W Line. Expect delays of 45 minutes or more. RTD's website rtd-denver.com has more information about those delays.

All of RTD's commuter rail lines and bus routes are functioning as normal.