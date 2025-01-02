RTD ramps up safety measures for people planning to attend Denver Broncos game Sunday in response to New Orleans attack

RTD shares safety plan for those attending the Broncos game Sunday in response to New Orleans attack

The Regional Transportation District is sharing its plans to help keep riders protected if they plan on attending the Denver Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are scheduled to play against the Kansas City Chiefs at 2:25 p.m. Sunday and that game will help determine if they make the playoffs.

This comes after police say a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter in a deadly rampage early on New Year's Day. At least 14 people were killed before the attacker was killed in a shootout with police.

RTD says it has always had a plan in place to keep riders safe. RTD's Transit Police has four K-9s it says are trained and ready for any terrorism-related issues. FEMA funds the program to help RTD and other local agencies look for threats.

RTD Transit Police Officer Stephen Johnson is checking the train at the Sheridan Station on the W-Line in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In early 2024, RTD introduced the K-9s working in RTD's Transit Police Office. They're now a part of Transit Police's existing 24/7 staff.

As of Jan. 2, RTD has 87 sworn officers for the department and seven cadets are starting the academy next week. RTD is also planning to add another 50 sworn officers throughout the year, which it says is already budgeted. The agency's overall goal is to have 150 sworn officers.

RTD says customers are encouraged to download the Transit Watch app to report any suspicious behavior on RTD services or at stops and stations. The app allows customers to make reports discretely and anonymously. The app is available for Apple and Android phones and reports can be made in English and Spanish.

Customers can also contact Transit Watch directly 24/7 via these phone numbers:

Call: 303-299-2911

Text: 303-434-9100