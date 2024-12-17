Fireworks, drone shows and fun in Denver to celebrate the New Year There’s something for every taste to celebrate the New Year across Denver including drone and fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve with a special Avalanche animation. The zoo will host a family friendly night with quiet rooms for kids and adults to see the lights and New Year’s Eve at the Museum offers a simulated countdown. Dance the night away at the Mission Ballroom or catch a performance by the Colorado Symphony at Indiana Hall. Get out the sequins and sparkles for a Roaring 20’s themed evening at the Ritz Carlton. Find out more about New Year’s events in Denver on CBSColorado.com.