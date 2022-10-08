Watch CBS News
RTD plans public meetings to share fare structure alternatives

The Regional Transportation District will hold two virtual meetings to gather input on two fare structure alternatives. The fare proposals are part of an ongoing systemwide fare study and equity analysis. 

During the meetings, RTD will also share information about potential new or modified programs and polices, including access to the LiVE program, simplifying EcoPass pricing, and improving other fare products. 

The meeting in English will be on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. The meeting in Spanish will be on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 6 p.m.

