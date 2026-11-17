The Regional Transportation District is paving the way to extend the N Line through the northern Denver metro area.

The RTD board has approved $12 million for an environmental review and technical work that will prepare for the project. The plan aims to improve mobility through the north metro region and complete the FasTracks system.

RTD

The N Line extension would add 5.5 miles of commuter rail service from 124th Avenue to a proposed station at 144th Avenue and York Street and another at 162nd Avenue and State Highway 7. If constructed, the line will reach all the way to Thornton.

This effort is the result of a partnership between RTD and Adams County. The funding includes $10 for RTD technical work and up to $2 million over three years to support Adams County's coalition coordination efforts.

"Completing the N Line is about connecting people to opportunity and strengthening the communities that make Adams County and the north metro region such vibrant places to live and work," said Commissioner Julie Duran Mullica, chair of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. "Through this partnership, we're bringing local governments, community leaders and residents together around a shared vision for the future. The N Line Extension will help improve access to jobs, education, services, and economic opportunity while supporting the continued growth of our region."

CBS

The project's development stage will include design activities, environmental work, surveying and mapping, stakeholder engagement and public outreach.

Whether the extension can be completed will depend on RTD securing state and federal construction funding.