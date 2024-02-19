Rock thrown through window of lobby area on RTD Boulder bus station's first day back open

The indoor area of Boulder's main RTD bus station reopened on Monday after more than a year of being closed. The discovery of meth residue in the bathrooms and in the station's duct work prompted the Regional Transportation District to close the area for cleaning.

There was an issue outside the lobby to the station just before it was open to the public. One of the windows in the lobby area was smashed. Someone apparently threw a rock through the window.

Later in the morning, a person working for RTD came and put a cover over the hole.

The indoor area had been closed since January 2023. Now that parts of the duct work were cleaned or removed and replaced, people working in the area are happy the lobby is back to normal.

Buses began running as normal at approximately 6 a.m. and will continue throughout the day.

