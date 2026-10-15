RTD provides affordable options to get to Denver Broncos game against Seattle Seahawks

The Regional Transportation District believes that traffic is going to be heavy for the Denver Broncos game against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night. The game starts at 6:15 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos say the stadium lots are already sold out, so drivers will have to find spaces away from the stadium. RTD says drivers should avoid getting stuck in traffic and attempting to park by taking their transit services.

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RTD says the C, E, and W lines will take you directly to Empower Field at Mile High. RTD says they will have additional rail cars to fit a lot more people. Travelers can also take the A, B, G, and N lines if you are traveling from Union Station. All of these options will get you around traffic and parking-related issues.

"You can take transit and get right there," said Pauline Haberman, Program Manager for Special Projects, RTD. "Skip the parking. Skip paying for parking. Skip the trouble. Skip the walk. Just take transit and get straight over to Empower Field. It's easy."

RTD says a three-hour pass is $2.75, and a full day pass is $5.50. Anyone under the age of 19 can ride for free.

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RTD says extra security will be around Union Station and Empower Field's platforms. To plan your trip, use the RTD Next Ride app. Just type in Broncos and let the app plan the trip for you.