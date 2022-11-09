Watch CBS News
Local News

Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. 

royal-gorge-bridge-lights-1-copy.jpg
Royal Gorge

Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. 

There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.

royal-gorge-bridge-lights-2-copy.jpg
Royal Gorge

The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 3:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.