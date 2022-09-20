Zaidy's Deli rolls out new Rosh Hashana menu with recipes steeped in tradition

The Jewish New Year festival, Rosh Hashana, is quickly approaching. It starts this Sunday, Sept. 25, at sundown and continues through the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27. Denver's Jewish community is eager to be gearing up for the celebration, which, of course, includes traditional treats.

CBS

Cooks and bakers at Zaidy's Deli on South Holly Street have had their ovens on high and sleeves rolled up, preparing for weeks ahead of the holiday. When customers step inside, it's evident by the flood of delicious smells and the joyful smile of owner Beth Ginsberg right as you enter the doors.

"Everything is made from scratch," she said proudly. Ginsberg gave CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White a sneak peek of Zaidy's yearly Rosh Hashana menu. "We like to think of it as rounding out. It's finishing one year, bringing in the next. It should be relatively seamless, but it is an opportunity for us to reflect on the past year and make plans and think about our future. Which is why end up making foods that are round."

CBS

Ginsberg and White grabbed a booth inside the restaurant to delve into a variety of items on the menu, which have been passed down for generations.

"These are all really traditional Jewish recipes. We have been making them for decades. We want to wish people a sweet year. Push out last year, sweet or not sweet, and let's bring in the future. So, one of the things we have here is our traditional honey cake. I can't think of anything sweeter. A lot of people will say a blessing and then use the honey cake to finish off the food. Then, we have round challah, which shows the fullness of the year. Then, we have our rugelach… sweet brisket with potato kugel… and matzo ball soup. We eat this year-round, but it reminds us of the connection of us all around the world."

Ginsberg says her time spent in the kitchen is a labor of love, bringing her back to the importance of family, especially during this time of year.

CBS

"For me, personally when Rosh Hashana comes around, I know my kids are coming home. I know that we're going to be having a big meal and we're going to be enjoying each other's company. When I was a little kid, I knew my grandparents were going to visit and I knew my aunts and uncles were going to be around. In today's world where things are feeling topsy turvy and a little out of place, this is a way to ground us again. It just makes us all comfortable."

If you'd like to grab some of the comfort food for your family, you can order online directly at: https://www.zaidysdeli.com/high-holidays-menu/ Or just give Zaidy's a call at (303) 333-5336.