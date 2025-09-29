Watch CBS News
Roof collapses in fire at Denver home under renovation

By
Jennifer McRae
Denver firefighters battle house fire in Park Hill neighborhood early Monday morning
Denver firefighters battle house fire in Park Hill neighborhood early Monday morning 01:29

Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning home in the Park Hill neighborhood early Monday morning. When fire crews arrived about 5 a.m. they found the intense fire at the home in the 2600 block of North Birch Street. 

denver-home-renovation-fire-1.jpg
A home under renovation in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood caught fire and the roof collapsed.  CBS

According to Denver Fire shift commander CJ Haberkorn, firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to contain it to the interior of the home. The fire was so hot that it caused the roof to collapse. 

Haberkorn said there was no one inside the home at the time of the fire because the house was being renovated. 

morning-copter-frame-56156.jpg
Denver firefighters rushed to the burning home in the 2600 block of North Birch Street early Monday morning.  CBS

"No injuries and the occupants were actually out of the house. The house is under renovation right now," said Haberkorn.  

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

