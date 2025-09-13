Romania scrambles fighter jets after reporting drone incursion

Trump says NATO must agree to stop buying Russian oil before U.S. will sanction Moscow

Romania became the latest NATO member state to report a drone incursion into its airspace Saturday, while Poland scrambled aircraft in response to fresh Russian drone strikes just over the border in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was deliberately expanding its drone operations and that the West needed to respond with tougher sanctions and closer defense cooperation.

In Washington, President Trump said he was ready to impose major sanctions on Russia — just as soon as all NATO nations did the same thing and stopped buying Russian oil.

Romania's defense ministry said Saturday that the country's airspace had been breached by a drone during a Russian attack on infrastructure in neighboring Ukraine.

The country scrambled two F-16 fighter jets late on Saturday to monitor the situation following the strikes, said a defense ministry statement.

The jets "detected a drone in national airspace" and tracked it until "it disappeared from the radar" near the Romanian village of Chilia Veche, it added.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan reviews a military honour guard with the German president during an official welcoming ceremony in the garden of the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin on July 18, 2025. TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

Also Saturday, Poland said it and its NATO allies had deployed helicopters and aircraft as Russian drones struck Ukraine not far from its border.

Because of the drone threat, "Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached their highest level of alert," the country's military command posted in a statement on X.

Later Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the high alert had been lifted, while cautioning: "We remain vigilant."



Poland and its fellow NATO countries have been on their guard since Warsaw said nearly 20 Russian drones entered its airspace overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

While Russia denies targeting Poland, several European countries including France, Germany and Sweden have stepped up their support for defending Polish airspace in response.

"Today, Romania scrambled combat aircraft because of a Russian drone in its airspace," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Also today, Poland responded militarily to the threat of Russian attack drones," which had also been active in different regions of Ukraine all day, he added.

The Russian military knows exactly where their drones are headed and how long they can operate in the air," said Zelenskyy.

The latest drone incursions were "an obvious expansion of the war by Russia", he added.

What was required in response were fresh sanctions against Russia and a collective defense system, Zelenskyy argued.

"Do not wait for dozens of 'shaheds' and ballistic missiles before finally making decisions," he warned, referring to the Iranian-designed Shahed drones Russia is using.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday expressed concern at the Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace earlier in the week.

If it turned out to have been deliberate, "then obviously it will be ... highly escalatory," he told reporters in Washington.

Mr. Trump's suggestion on Thursday that the incident might have happened by "mistake", was quickly dismissed by Tusk.