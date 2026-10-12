Rollover crash in south Denver metro area causes closure on U.S. 85

A rollover crash on U.S. 85 in the south Denver metro area caused officials to close the roadway on Monday morning.

Around 11:23 a.m., the Englewood Police Department shared that all southbound lanes of U.S. 85 (S. Santa Fe Drive) and all but one northbound lane were closed. They said a semi-truck overturned on the roadway, leading to the closure. The rollover crash scattered items from the trailer across the road.

Englewood Police Department

The Colorado Department of Transportation says southbound U.S. 85 is closed between West Jewell Avenue in Denver and Rob Roy Street in Englewood. It also says the crash has closed U.S. 85 at Dartmouth Avenue.

Authorities have not released details on what led to the crash, whether other vehicles were involved, or whether anyone was injured.

Police asked travelers in the area to take alternate routes. They do not yet have an estimate for when the road will reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.