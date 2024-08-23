Ex-Florida sheriff's deputy who killed U.S. airman Roger Fortson is charged with manslaughter

Bodycam released of shooting of U.S. airman Bodycam video released of deadly police shooting of U.S. airman in Florida 02:54

A Florida Panhandle sheriff's deputy is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of an airman who opened his apartment door while holding a gun.

Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran was charged Thursday in the May 3 shooting death of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said Thursday. That is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Marcille said a warrant has been issued for Duran's arrest but he is not in custody at the moment.

Authorities say Duran had been directed to Fortson's Fort Walton Beach apartment in response to a domestic disturbance report that turned out to be false. Body camera video showed the deputy knock on the door of Fortson's apartment. The deputy initially knocks without announcing himself, but then about 30 seconds later, he knocks again, saying he's with the sheriff's office and for Fortson to open the door.

Chantemekki Fortson, mother of Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman, holds a photo of her son during a news conference regarding his death, along with family and attorney Ben Crump, May 9, 2024, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

After repeated knocking, Fortson opened the door while holding his handgun at his side, pointed down. The deputy yelled for Fortson, 23, to step back. Video showed that within seconds of Fortson opening the door, the deputy shoots him, and he immediately falls to the ground.

Authorities say that Duran shot him multiple times; only then did he tell Fortson to drop the gun.

During the incident, Fortson was on a FaceTime call with his girlfriend. His attorney released that video which appears to show the ceiling of his apartment and the airman on the floor groaning "I can't breathe."

"This decision marks the first step towards justice for the family of Roger Fortson," the airman's family said in a statement released through their attorney Ben Crump. "Let this be a reminder to law enforcement officers everywhere that they swore a solemn oath to protect and defend, and their actions have consequences, especially when it results in the loss of life."

Chantemekki Fortson, left, the mother of slain airman Roger Fortson and Trial lawyer Benjamin Crump stand at his casket during his funeral at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, May 17, 2024, near Atlanta. Brynn Anderson / AP

Less than three months later, Fortson's 16-year-old brother was killed in an unrelated Atlanta shooting.