Rod Mackey joins CBS Sports Colorado team

Rod Mackey, one of the most respected sportscasters in the state, will be joining the CBS Sports Colorado team this month.

Rod Mackey at Wembley Stadium in London last October for the Denver Broncos game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rod Mackey

Mackey has many years of television journalism experience covering Colorado sports teams and has made deep connections with coaches and athletes, including numerous legendary Broncos players like Demaryius Thomas.

Many Colorado TV viewers have gotten to know and love Mackey's sports reporting during his 23 years at KUSA in Denver. Prior to that he worked at KUSI in San Diego, KGAN in Cedar Rapids (Iowa), KEVN in Rapid City (South Dakota) and KSKE Radio in Vail.

Rod grew up in Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder.

"Rod is an incredible addition to our sports department and to our CBS Colorado family," said News Director Kristine Strain. "You could say this is a homecoming of sorts. Rod interned here in our Sports Department back in 1992."

Mackey says he's excited to join Sports Anchor Romi Bean and all of the CBS Sports Colorado team.

"Who would have thought more than 30 years after completing my internship, at what was then Channel 4, I would have the opportunity to come back and do it for real," Mackey said.