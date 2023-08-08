CBS Colorado Sports Team Assemble: Romi & Rod Lead CBS Sports Colorado anchor Romi Bean sat down with new sports anchor/reporter Rod Mackey as he joined her at the Viewhouse in Centennial Monday night. They talked about Rod's long history in Colorado, his love of the state and most importantly his passion for covering its championship sports teams.



Romi asked Rod about his top sports moments in Colorado along his favorite sports interviews. Rod also shared his outlook on the new CU Football team under Coach Deion "Prime" Sanders.



Perhaps most revealing, Rod reflected on his hair style while working as a CBS Sports Colorado intern many years ago.